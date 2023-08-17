Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Canadian rapper Drake and American Hip-hop star Sexyy Red have again fueled dating rumours with new intimate photos.

Drake, 36, previously set tongues wagging that he was dating the American rapper, 25, when he planted a kiss on her cheek in a sweet snap in July.

The rumoured couple has now sparked speculation again by posing for more cosy snaps on its It’s A Blur tour stop in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Sexyy Red even went on to refer to Drake as ‘her man’ in the caption of the images, sparking dating rumours.

In the snap, Sexyy Red – whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry – showcased her backside in a pair of tight-fitting hotpants.

Her arm was wrapped around Drake while she flashed her middle finger to the camera.

In another image, Sexyy Red tightly wrapped both of her arms around the rapper, who was wearing a light double denim co-ord.