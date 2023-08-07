Monday, August 7, 2023 – American rapper, Post Malone has revealed that he got engaged two years ago in Las Vegas.

According to the 28-year-old rapper, he was turned down at first when he dropped the big question because he was ‘too intoxicated.’

Speaking on Call Her Daddy podcast which aired Wednesday, he said the first time he asked her, she said no because he was too intoxicated.

‘I had lost a significant amount of money at the table,’ the singer shared.

‘We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, “Hey, you wanna marry me?” I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said “no.”‘

The hitmaker, born Austin Post, then stated that his fiancée gave him a second chance to pop the big question, for which he was grateful.

‘She’s like, “Ask me tomorrow” and I was like, “Alright.” And then I did and I was sober and it was nice.’

The performer did stress, however, that he was ‘not married – it was just a proposal.’

Post Malone went on to speak about his connection with his fiancee, whom he always ‘knew’ was right for him.

‘I could tell… her heart is so massive. I’ve always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she’s like, No. 1 mom in the f***ing universe,’ he stated.

The Better Now singer also credited his fiancée with helping him to end his former dependence on alcohol.

‘I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again…She saved my f***ing life — it’s pretty epic,’ he said.

Post Malone did, however, express that there would likely be a fair amount of drinking at his upcoming wedding.