Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Rapper, Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno, has welcomed a child.
The rapper shared the good news on his Instagram page this evening.
He posted a photo of him cuddling his baby and wrote;
‘I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience.
Now it’s time to get back to what I do best.”
Congrats to him!
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>