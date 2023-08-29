Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Rapper, Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno, has welcomed a child.

The rapper shared the good news on his Instagram page this evening.

He posted a photo of him cuddling his baby and wrote;

‘I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience.

Now it’s time to get back to what I do best.”

Congrats to him!