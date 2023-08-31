Thursday, August 31, 2023 – American Rapper, Blueface has dragged his son into the domestic drama with the mother of his child, Jaidyn Alexis, asking the child if his mother has been cheating on him or not.

During an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday, August 30, the Los Angeles native repeatedly probed six-year-old Javaughn Porter, asking: “Yo mama be cheating? You ever seen her with another man?”

“When your mom be taking you to school, she be talkin’ to other people?” he said, continuing the interrogation about girlfriend and baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. “When she drop you off, she don’t say hi to no men?” he asked

Even after the boy defended his mum, saying he had not seen any signs of infidelity, Blueface then threatened him and his mother with lie detector tests.

“Gonna put you on a lie detector test,” he told Alexis before turning his attention to his son, saying: “We gon’ put you through a lie detector test too.”

This isn’t the first time the 26-year-old rapper has asked his son age inappropriate questions.

In late July, he admitted to the six-year-old that he’d be “upset” if he came out as gay, but said he’d love him regardless.

The rapper also in July asked Javaughn if he was homosexual because he was looking for snacks in the kitchen instead of ogling strippers who were dancing in the living room.

Despite the backlash over those comments, Blueface quizzed his young son about his sexuality in a video posted to his Instagram Stories.

“Are you gay?” he asked his son while sitting his baby daughter on his lap. “Hey guys, he’s not gay. We got hope. Do you know what gay is?”

“No, I really don’t,” Javaughn replied. “What else you got? What else you got?”

“Okay, well, if you ever decide to be gay, I’ll be upset, but I will still love you,” Blueface then said. “And I will still support you and take care of you.”

“I’m not that,” Jauvaugn concluded.

Watch the new video below

Blueface threatens young son with lie detector test, asks if his mom is cheatinghttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/nsewdFDfFK — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 30, 2023