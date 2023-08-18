Friday, August 18, 2023 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has declared the government’s stand on US Ambassador Meg Whitman, who was threatened by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, for meddling in Kenyan affairs.

In a statement on Twitter, Mutua rubbished Raila’s threat to recall US Ambassador Meg Whitman in the event she does not keep her mouth shut on the internal affairs of Kenya.

According to Mutua, it is the prerogative of the government of the day to recall an ambassador and not any other person.

He expressed support for Whitman, saying the government of Kenya is in solidarity with her and aligns well with her message during the devolution conference that seemed to have angered Raila.

“If Kenya has a problem with any diplomat or country, it is the work of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to summon and seek clarification.

“It is only the Government of Kenya that can seek the recalling of an envoy,” Mutua said.

Whitman, in her address in Eldoret during the devolution conference, said Kenya had the most credible election ever.

She said that as someone who watched the election closely, the voting exercise was transparent and verifiable.

The remarks angered Raila, who told her off, saying she should keep her mouth shut.

“Tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States.

“Kenya is not a colony of the United States.

“Keep your mouth while you are here. Otherwise, we will call for your recall back to your country,” Raila said amid cheers from a section of the participants.

But Mutua, in defense of Whitman, said she was spot on in her address.

“Her message resonates well with the Kenya Kwanza economic empowerment plan and we thank her for telling the truth to naysayers, however painful it may be to some people living in denial,” Mutua added.”

“We value our development partners and members of the Diplomatic corps should not feel threatened or intimidated by unwarranted threats,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST