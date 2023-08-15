Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Azimio Spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua has shocked everyone after he fully supported the defection of the renowned political analyst and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor, Mutahi Ngunyi, from Raila Odinga’s Azimio to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

In a statement yesterday, Mutua asked Kenyans to let Mutahi Ngunyi be and allow him to speak freely after defection.

He noted that Ngunyi’s revelations will make Kenyans better citizens.

He also argued that Kenyans adopted the 2010 constitution to allow freedom of speech.

“Let Mutahi Ngunyi speak! That’s why we fought for the 2010 Constitution.

“It can’t be a bad thing to demystify power and the state.

“His revelations will make all of us better citizens,” said Mutua.

This comes after Ngunyi came out to reveal that Uhuru and Raila funded the Roots Party’s manifesto launch in 2022.

Speaking during an interview, Ngunyi said they wanted to irritate President William Ruto by having the Roots Party manifesto launch happening on the same day as Kenya Kwanza.

“We funded Wajackoyah’s manifesto launch and the way we did it is that we wanted it to be launched on the same day that Ruto was doing his launch and our thinking was Ruto has a choleric temper and we wanted to irritate him,” Ngunyi claimed.

However, Wajackoyah has denied the claims, terming them baseless and an insult to the Roots Party.

Lawyer Ahmednassir has also attacked Ngunyi over his revelation of the previous administration.

“This IDIOT has no shame! No self-respect. So self-esteem!” Ahmednasir wrote on twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST