Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has expressed interest in working with the girl from Uasin Gishu County who went viral for lecturing Senator Jackson Mandago and Governor Jonathan Bii.

Mercy Tarus, who is among the students from the county who had paid for the Finland Education programme, became a sensation on social media after she took on the two leaders courageously.

In honour of her courage as well as a show of admiration, Senator Ledama offered her a job, saying he would wish to work with her.

“Mercy Tarus, I would like you to work for me… speak your heart …the future belongs to candid youth! Let’s talk,” he tweeted.

In the viral video clip, Mercy went bare-knuckle on the leaders, accusing them of lying to them at a time they are desperately seeking to shape their future.

She also censured the leaders for being inconsiderate of the welfare of their parents who have worked hard to raise the amount required for their scholarship.

“Mnatuibia mchana mchana na mnatumia serikali and the power that has been given to you to steal from us.

“How can you have something to live for when all your dreams are being crushed by the very people that you elected?” she paused.

“Hatuna story mingi, (We don’t have much to say) we did not give you permission to use our money to pay for other students, we do not really want to know the many stories.”

Her courage won the hearts of many who lauded her for holding the leaders to account courageously.

Several parents have lamented over the Finland scholarship programme after their children failed to secure a chance to learn despite paying for the same.

