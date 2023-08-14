Monday, August 14, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance has opposed the appointment of National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah as the head of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance committee that will engage with opposition for talks to end the current political stalemate in the country.

Speaking on Monday, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, who is one of Azimio’s leaders, said Kimani Ichung’wah cannot be compared to Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kenya Kwanza should find someone else to lead the government negotiations.

“The leader of our team is Kalonzo Musyoka, a man with an international stature.

“Look at the other side they are being led by a heckler called Kimani Ichung’wah.

“I hope that they will do better in these talks,” Osotsi said.

“Maybe they should have tried somebody like my brother Musalia Mudavadi against Kalonzo that would make sense.

“But now bringing Ichung’wah a man who can be compared to Kariuki Chotara in the KANU days,” Osotsi added.

The ODM senator accused Ichung’wah of turning the media way during last week’s negotiations despite the Azimio side welcoming them.

“You know they had challenged us they wanted it to be public and we said we are ready.

“When they went for the first meeting, the first person to oppose the live interview was Kimani Ichung’wah.

“Azimio was prepared to make it live,” he said. The bipartisan talks are set to commence today at the Bomas of Kenya.

