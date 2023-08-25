Friday, August 25, 2023 – Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu made a public appearance yesterday in a long time when she met Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in the latter’s office in Nairobi.

Ngilu, who supported Raila Odinga’s presidential bid during last year’s General Election, has conspicuously been absent during all protests against the government of President William Ruto.

“It was great catching up with my longtime friend Charity Kaluki Ngilu at my office this afternoon,” Mr Mudavadi said in a statement, without sharing more details about the meeting.

According to sources, this is not the first meeting between the two political leaders since Ruto won the elections.

The first meeting took place at a time when Ms Ngilu was leaving Kenya for the United States.

Two weeks ago, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) accused Ms Ngilu of irregularly appointing officials to the county Manifesto Implementation Unit (MIU) in 2017.

She is being investigated on a case of abuse of office.

There was no advertisement that was made ahead of the hiring of the individuals to the MIU which is contrary to the law.

The Narc Party leader was also alleged to have interfered with the role of the Kitui County Public Service Board (KCPSB), contrary to the law, by pushing for the appointment of unnamed officials.

EACC documented that investigations over the accusations were informed by a complaint filed by the board.

Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act details that a person found guilty of the charges could be fined Sh1 million in addition to the maximum 10-year jail term.

