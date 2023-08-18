Friday, August 18, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of not doing enough to make devolution work for the devolved units.

Speaking during the devolution conference in Eldoret yesterday, Raila pointed out five gaps in devolution that need to be addressed to make devolution work as envisaged in the 2010 Constitution.

Among the issues that were identified as teething problems, bedeviling counties, include lack of adequate funding which Raila noted had significantly contributed to the dismal performance in service delivery.

“For instance, funding remains inadequate and its flow is uneven and unpredictable.

“The Controller of Budget and Central Bank need to re-look at the law.

“The County Allocation of Revenue Act (CARA) contains a disbursement schedule.”

“Therefore, the administrative step of treasury writing a letter to CBK to release funds should not arise.

“CBK should implement the CARA, full stop,” Raila stated.

Raila claimed that inadequate funding of the devolved units is a result of bureaucracy at the office of the Controller of Budget which continues to hold back necessary gains.

He noted that weak intergovernmental relations is another issue.

He explained that there is a lot of mistrust between the national and county governments, which has hindered devolution.

He, therefore, called on President Ruto to strengthen intergovernmental relations if he truly means business with devolution.

Raila also identified poor revenue collection systems as a factor in impending growth and development in counties.

He noted that the devolved units have not been able to collect enough revenue from local businesses, which has also hampered their development.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader asked President Ruto to implement a broader revenue collection system that will spread to counties, especially those in rural areas.

He promised to ensure that projects at the county level are implemented effectively, noting that he will not relent until the national government acts accordingly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST