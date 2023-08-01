Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has released a list of members of its dialogue committee trusted to spearhead talks with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

A statement yesterday indicated that the five-member team will be led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Other members include the National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

“Our position remains that no party to these negotiations can claim a right to determine for the other what to raise and what not to raise.”

“Azimio will respect Kenya Kwanza’s right to bring all its issues to the table. We expect Kenya Kwanza to do the same with our issues,” read the statement in part.

According to the Opposition, the main issues to be discussed are the high cost of living, the audit of the 2022 General Election results, and the bipartisan reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Committee (IEBC).

Others are inclusivity in national affairs and respect for political parties in line with the constitution.

“Azimio is keen on a time-bound programme of talks that should take one month beginning August 1, 2023,” added the statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST