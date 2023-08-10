Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has waged another war with the government of President William Ruto despite the ongoing bipartisan talks.

This is after it moved to block the new university funding model, saying it is discriminatory and meant for the rich.

In a statement, Azimio, through National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, demanded alterations to the new university funding model, asserting that it has dashed the hopes of numerous students who missed out on university placements.

Wandayi highlighted that a staggering 600,000 students did not apply via the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal, owing to inadequate information about the new model.

This he said, prompts a relook at the entire program.

Wandayi urged the KUCCPS to immediately reopen its portal for a third review to enable students to apply.

The opposition also criticised the fee structures of Kenyan public universities, deeming the costs that parents are expected to bear for a single year as exorbitant.

While deconstructing the model, Azimio observed that the new classification had strategically placed 29 percent under the “Vulnerable and Very Needy” category.

This categorisation qualifies them for 100 percent support through scholarships and loans, thereby leaving the majority to grapple with substantial student loans and parental financial burdens.

Under the novel financing model, students receive grants and loans based on their financial needs, segmented into categories: “Vulnerable,” “Less Vulnerable,” and “Able.” Within this framework, the government offers full scholarships to students classified as “Vulnerable,” relieving their parents from any financial obligations.

For students classified as less vulnerable, the government will contribute up to 53 per cent while issuing a 40 per cent loan.

Those opting for TVET institutions within this category will be eligible for a 50 per cent scholarship alongside a 30 per cent loan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.