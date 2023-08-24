Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in the sunset years of his political career, going by his advanced age and the number of times he has vied for the presidency unsuccessfully.

Raila, aged 79, has run for the presidency five times, and on each of those occasions, he has faced defeat.

With the 2027 elections approaching, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders are positioning themselves to succeed Raila Odinga who is also the Luo community kingpin.

On Saturday, Raila Odinga’s elder brother and Siaya county senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, named Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi as Jakom’s successor.

“Wandayi has proved to be a political master who knows the body language of Raila very well and always acts in his interests with precision and awe,” stated Oburu.

Oburu went on to say that the minority leader is a competent and intelligent politician who rose to power by learning from and following in the footsteps of Raila Odinga.

“We are the people who told him to venture into politics.

“Wandayi knows what Raila is thinking about.

“Within a short period, people have seen his political prowess.

“For us, we have left for him that space.

“They are the people who will now shepherd you to the next move. Embrace him,” he added.

However, Raila Odinga’s supporters differed with Dr Oburu’s sentiments, saying the only man who can succeed Raila Odinga is Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.