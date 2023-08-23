Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has demanded justice for all the students, parents and guardians who were duped by former Uasin Gishu County Governor, Jackson Mandago.

Mandago, who is now the Uasin Gishu Senator, is alleged to have looted Sh 1.14 billion after lying to the students that he will offer them scholarships to Finland and Canada.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Raila led party claimed the scholarship scam reflected a broader corruption trend within President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza political circle.

‘The Uasin Gishu student airlift scam is a grave violation of the public trust.’

‘The ODM Party unreservedly condemns the actions of the former Governor and underscores the belief that this incident is not an isolated occurrence but rather a reflection of a broader trend within the William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza political circle,” ODM stated.

The orange party further said the scandal raised questions about the integrity and accountability of public officials, particularly those entrusted with leadership positions. It also called for a speedy and impartial investigation to uncover the truth and bring justice to the victims.

“It is imperative that the perpetrators of this deceitful scheme, including former governor Jackson Mandago, be held accountable for their actions.”

“The affected families are not only deserving of restitution but also desire to see the rule of law upheld and justice served,” the party stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST