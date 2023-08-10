Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has called all rebel lawmakers who are supporting President William Ruto’S Kenya Kwanza Alliance to resign immediately.

Speaking on Thursday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi saID that all MPs, senators, and MCAs elected under the Azimio coalition who are supporting President William Ruto’s administration should resign.

According to Mbadi, this is because it is a constitutional requirement that they do so.

The former National Assembly minority leader said the rebel MPs need to seek fresh mandates from the people they represent, under their ‘newfound parties’.

He insisted that they need permission from the electorate.

“Even in ODM which has never given any indication that we want to be part of Kenya Kwanza, there are members of ODM who are for all intent and purpose now members of Kenya Kwanza.

“They vote with Kenya Kwanza and speak with Kenya Kwanza.

“The best thing to do is to go and seek a fresh mandate.

“My own MP is associated with Kenya Kwanza.

“He has never sought the opinion of the electorate,” Mbadi said.

“We are calling for the respect of multi-party democracy.

“Our constitution speaks to it that Kenya is a Multi-party democracy that provision in the law was not just there to fill pages of the 2010 Constitution.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST