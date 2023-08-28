Monday, August 28, 2023 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed why President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries will continue embarrassing in public.

During an interview at Spice FM over the weekend, Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna said Ruto’s CSs will continue embarrassing him because many of them are unfit to hold office.

“My views about the caliber of cabinet secretaries are public.

“I said from the beginning that I didn’t believe that most of them had the capacity to hold those offices.

“I did tell Kenyans that they will embarrass them and it is happening on a daily basis,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, further said some Cabinet Secretaries will continue embarrassing the President who appointed them simply because they campaigned for him even though they are incompetent, and parliament approved their nomination.

“Even the President himself stood in State House and said he knows more about what happens in ministries than the ministers themselves who hold the dockets,” the senator said.

“I believe especially those of us who are in public space.

“If you hear that Sifuna is going to head Kenya’s Atomic Energy Development Authority, you just tell me to do something else.

“Just tell me the truth as a friend that I won’t be able to handle the docket,” the senator added.

