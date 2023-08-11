Saturday, August 11, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio One Kenya Alliance has named a team that will offer technical support and guide the dialogue team during the bipartisan talks.

The coalition had already picked a team of five members who will directly engage with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team led by Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah.

Azimio picked former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Nyamira County senator Okong’o Omogeni, Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi, and DAP –Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Raila Odinga has appointed former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni, University of Nairobi don Dr. Adams Oloo, Zein Abukakar, and Isabel Githinji as Azimio technical team that will guide the opposition coalition.

The coalition announced on Friday that it named its technical team in line with the agreement reached with the Kenya Kenya Kwanza delegation that each party appoints a four-member technical team to assist the Dialogue Committee.

”The four will work with the Azimio delegation to provide insights, skills, guidance, and expertise necessary for a speedy realization of the objectives of the dialogue,” Azimio said in a statement.

