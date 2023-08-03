Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance has spoken after the government suspended world coin registration over what it termed as security concerns.

By the time the government suspended the registration on Wednesday, over 350,000 Kenyans had their eyeballs scanned by the Sam Altman-owned Company.

Speaking on Wednesday, Azimio through its spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, called on the government to retrieve the data of Kenyans who scanned their eyes during world coin registration.

Makau said Kenyans who scanned their eyeballs were only gullible and poor thus falling for the scam.

“I strongly urge the Kenyan state to immediately ban whatever scam or world coin is undertaking in the country and seize all data already collected from poor and gullible citizens,” Mutua said.

Furthermore, Mutua said the state ought to immediately declare the world coin registration a matter of national security and attend to it with urgency.

“This is a national security issue that the state must attend to pronto!” Mutua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST