Monday, August 14, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have accused their Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterparts of arriving late in the ongoing bipartisan talks to end the current political crisis in the country.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Azimio technical committee member, Fred Okango, complained that they were supposed to meet at 9 am but almost an hour later none of the Kenya Kwanza team members had shown up.

This is supposed to be the first meeting by the technical teams from both sides of the bipartisan talks.

“Azimio Technical Team to the Bipartisan talks already at BOMAS waiting for our KK counterparts.

“We were supposed to have a joint meeting at 9 am. It is now 9:57 am,” Okang’o said in a tweet.

The Azimio coalition had picked four members to sit in the dialogue technical team.

They include Jeremiah Kioni -Team Leader, Adams Oloo, Zein Abubakar, and Isabel Githinji.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance settled on lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, Linda Musumba, Nick Biketi, and Duncan Ojwang’ as their technical team representatives in the talks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST