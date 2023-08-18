Friday, August 18, 2023 – University of Nairobi don Prof Herman Manyora, has for once admitted that Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, lost the last year’s presidential election because of a lack of credible advisors.

In an interview with KTN News on Friday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said Raila Odinga lost because his campaign strategy was disorganized.

Manyora said if Raila Odinga had hired him as his campaign manager, he would have annihilated President William Ruto with a margin of over 5 million votes.

“I would have made Raila President If I handled Raila Odinga’s Campaign in 2022, he would beat Ruto with five million votes because there would be no contest,” Manyora said.

In the last year’s election, Ruto garnered 7,176, 141 (50.49 percent) to secure the 50 percent plus one required to win the presidency in the first round, edging out Raila Odinga who got 48.85 percent of the votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST