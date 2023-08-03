Thursday, August 3, 2023 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has for once admitted that President William Ruto won last year’s presidential election fairly and squarely.

In a documentary titled ‘The Game of Might and Mind’ by Evans Sikolia, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi claimed that Raila never had the support of the deep state as it was being portrayed in the public sphere.

According to the youthful MP, President William Ruto defeated the former prime minister because the former had the money, the deep state, and the energy.

“William Ruto simply had the money, the deep state, and the energy.

“You can’t defeat such a candidate,” Amisi said.

While dismissing the earlier perceptions that Raila had the deep state at his disposal during the campaigns, Amisi argued that Ruto had already managed to get the support of the ‘real deep state’.

“The deep state had been taken by William Ruto a long time ago; the deep state that was with the handshake was just a shell of a deep state.

“The real deep had gone,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST