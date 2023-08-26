Saturday, August 26, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among thousands of mourners who attended the burial of Mau Mau veteran, John Kiboko, who was laid to rest in Nyandarua County on Friday.

Raila Odinga shared the podium with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During his speech, Raila Odinga attacked Gachagua and claimed he was the one who helped John Kiboko since the second in command was unreachable.

Raila said he helped in the admission of General John Kiboko at a hospital since they were required to deposit some money.

“I told my doctor to call the hospital for them to admit him since I was to facilitate all the payments.

“He was admitted after they had looked for Riggy G and didn’t find him but they got Baba,” he said.

Raila said the Mau Mau veteran was in a bad state before being admitted to the hospital.

Had he not been admitted, Raila said he would have been taken back home.

