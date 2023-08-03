Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has been thrown into deep mourning following the passing on of one of the party’s founding members.

In a social media post on Thursday, the orange party announced the death of Dr. Joseph Misoi, who was one of the founding members of the Raila Odinga-led party.

The party also acknowledged Dr. Joseph Misoi as one of the longest-loyal members of their party.

At the same time, the party noted that until his demise, Dr. Joseph has been selling the Orange Democratic Party’s agenda.

“Hon. (Dr) Joseph Misoi, a founder member of our Party and the longest-serving member of the National Elections Board of the party went to be with the Lord.

“His service and dedication to the party was boundless.

“He was loyal and committed to the ideology. May his soul RIP,” ODM stated.

