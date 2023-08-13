Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Roots party leader, Prof George Wajackoyah, has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not an ordinary human being.

Speaking during the interdenominational requiem service for 12 victims of police brutality in Rarieda on Friday, Wajackoyah said Raila Odinga is not a regular human being and claimed that he can transform into an animal.

The lawyer claimed Raila had shapeshifting abilities that made him a difficult target for the police or any other attackers.

“When Baba is present here, don’t underestimate him.

“There’s a special way of looking at him.

“Baba is not a regular human being.

“They’ve tried shooting at Baba, but he turns into a nyangau; the officers run away.

“Others shoot at him, and he transforms into a monkey; the officers run so far some haven’t returned to this day.” Wajackoyah said.

Raila Odinga has survived many assassination plots in his 50-year political career and most of his supporters believe he is immortal.

