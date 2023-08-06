Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has hinted at the resumption of anti-government protests if President William Ruto‘s government fails to show its seriousness in the bipartisan talks.

A week ago, Ruto and Raila agreed to each form a five-member committee that will engage each other and end the current political stalemate in the country.

However, on Saturday, when he began his five-day tour of the Mt Kenya region, Ruto ruled out a possibility of a handshake with Raila Odinga.

“The time for competitive politics and positions for leaders ended in the last election. No handshake.

“The work ahead of us is about the needs of the people,” Ruto told Nyeri County residents.

In reaction, Raila who spoke during a burial in Siaya County, hinted at a return of demos if the government shows a lack of commitment to the talks.

Raila gave Ruto’s government 30 days to show its seriousness or order ‘his army’’ to return to the streets.

“Nimesema sisi kama wana-Azimio, tuko tayari kuongea, tutaongea na tunapatia wale jamaa siku thelathini kuongea.

“Baada ya siku thelathini kama jamaa bado amekaa ngumu ntatoa amri engine.

“Lakini tumepea tume ambayo inaongezwa na Kalonzo Musyoka nafasi ya kuongea na wale kutoka ile ng’ambo ingine,” Raila said.

“Tunanongea bila masharti; wao vile vile wasitoe masharti kwetu.

“Lakini wasipokuwa tayari kuongea na kukubaliana na sisi vile tunataka tunasema baada ya siku 30 Wakenya watachukua hatua tofauti,”Raila added.

