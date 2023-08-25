Friday, August 25, 2023– Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is swimming in money, judging by the lavish birthday party he threw his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, on Thursday.

Mama Ida, who was celebrating her 73rd birthday, has been married to Raila Odinga for 49 years.

In the sweet message on his Twitter, the ODM boss said Ida’s strength, resilience, wisdom, and prayers have brought their family this far.

“On each of your birthdays like today, I reflect on how you are by far the best thing that ever happened to me.

“Your strength, resilience, wisdom, and prayers have brought our family this far.

“Happy Birthday my dear Ida Betty,” he said.

Ida’s birthday comes when Raila Odinga is accused of receiving a massive bribe from President William Ruto to end the anti-government protests.

Here are some photos of how Mama Ida Odinga’s birthday went down on Thursday evening.

