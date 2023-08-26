Saturday, August 26, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims that he was sorted with an undisclosed amount of money by President William Ruto to end his violent anti-government protests.

Early this week, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua dropped a bombshell and claimed that Raila was sorted with some cash after meeting President Ruto in one of the hotels in Mombasa.

However, Raila Odinga, who spoke on Friday during the burial of John Kiboko, a fallen Mau Mau veteran in Nyandarua, denied the claims and urged Gachagua to tell Kenyans where they met with the President.

“I want to tell you (Rigathi) not to be worried.

“We don’t want half of the government.

“I do not want the position of the prime minister; I have grown beyond all that, so take it easy and do not say, Oh, they want a coalition government; he has spoken with Ruto.

“When did I meet with Ruto?” Raila asked.

