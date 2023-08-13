Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has criticized the close ties between International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan and President William Ruto, at a time the opposition is seeking justice at The Hague-based court over alleged police brutality against protesters.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Park in Bondo town on Friday during the interdenominational requiem mass for the protesters who died during anti-government protests in July, Raila said ICC should remain neutral in the execution of its mandate of advancing justice all across the globe.

His remarks come days after Khan was in the country for the award of an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree by Mt Kenya University on August 4.

“The prosecutor of ICC was here treated by Mr. Ruto in State House.

“Given a chopper to go and receive an honorary degree for fighting for human rights.

“And there he was again being received by another agent of Ruto,” Raila said.

The former Premier said ICC should exercise its core mandate as a court of last resort and ensure victims of injustices across the world get justice.

“We have said that this is not right. ICC should remain true to its mandate by protecting and defending the rights of innocent people all over the world.”

Khan announced through his office on August 8 that he had recused himself from all Kenya cases at the ICC after Azimio alleged that his visit to Kenya could jeopardize their case at the court.

The Office of the Prosecutor (OTP)’s public information unit clarified that the prosecutor was in Kenya in a private capacity.

Khan was in the country to receive an honorary doctorate from Mt Kenya University.

