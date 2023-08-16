Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed that former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioners, Juliana Cherera and Irene Masit are in hiding.

Addressing mourners in Makueni, Raila stated that the former IEBC commissioners escaped to the United States of America after President William Ruto assumed office.

According to Raila, the two were forced into exile after it became apparent that their lives were at risk as a result of threats from State agents.

“Madam Cherea and Irene Masit ran away to the United States of America because their lives were in danger by this administration,” Raila claimed.

Even though Raila did not give any evidence to back his claims, he noted that there are people in Ruto’s government who wanted to ensure that the two former commissioners did not live to see light of the day again.

He also accused the State of being vindictive against those who he termed as innocent people, yet Ruto was already on the seat of power and running the government.

“This government claims to have won the election but they are still out to hunt down those who they disagree with.

“This vindictive habit is not good for the country.

“We must stand in unison against Ruto’s vindictiveness.

“He is a man who believes in revenge against the people he does not agree with,” Raila claimed.

On June 30, it was reported that Masit fled the country over death threats.

The media reports claimed that the former commissioners escaped under the cover of darkness after receiving death threats from unidentified sources.

Cherera and Masit were part of the commissioners who objected to former Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s declaration of Ruto as the duly elected President.

Masit was forced out of office after defending herself before a Commission of Inquiry that was set up by President Ruto.

While Cherera alongside other commissioners resigned after disputing election results in favor of Raila.

