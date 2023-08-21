Monday, August 21, 2023 – US Ambassador Meg Whitman may regret going to bed with President William Ruto, following her remarks on the 2022 presidential elections which irked Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma urged Raila to call for protests against the US Ambassador for claiming that the last year’s elections were free and fair.

“Gachagua Must respect Chiefs! Baba should call Maandamano against US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman,” Kaluma tweeted.

On Thursday, Raila called Whitman a “rogue ambassador” and threatened to recall her back to Washington DC if she will not desist from “interfering” with Kenyans’ issues.

“I want to tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States or a colony of the United States.

“Keep your mouth shut while here otherwise we will call for your recall back to your country,” the opposition chief stated.

However, Raila’s remarks did not sit well with Ruto who came out to defend the US envoy.

The Head of State wondered who between the opposition and the US government is more roque.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also weighed in on the matter, telling the former Prime Minister that he lacks the authority to even have his local assistant chief transferred.

