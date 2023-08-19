Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Political analyst Herman Manyora has warned Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to abandon the bipartisan talks for his own good.

According to him, Kalonzo could be on a wild goose chase as he co-chairs the national dialogue.

The opposition to which Kalonzo belongs is engaging the government on an array of matters.

Stewarding the government side is Kikuyu MP, who is also the National Assembly majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah.

According to Manyora, the talks are below Kalonzo’s status and he thus should leave it to Ichung’wah’s equals.

The analyst, in a tweet, implied that Kalonzo could be cornered by Raila who might have realised a ‘deal’ with Ruto behind the scenes and is using the dialogue to cover up.

He says Kalonzo might end up losing it all as Raila secures what he might have longed for.

The talks held at the Bomas of Kenya have made progress lately after a bout of push and pull over the matters to be discussed by the two sides.

“Kalonzo Musyoka! Run, run. Run away from Bomas, and while outside look inside and you will see Raila Odinga delivering you to the slaughterhouse,” he said.

Manyora claimed the talks are being used as a trap to preoccupy Kalonzo as his political senior ‘cuts a deal’ with Ruto, his longstanding political nemesis.

The analyst counselled the former vice president to exit the talks and leave them to Opiyo Wandayi, the Ugunja MP and leader of the opposition in parliament.

“Bomas is a trap. Abandon that position to Opiyo Wandayi who’s at Ichung’wah’s level. Thank me later,” he said.

