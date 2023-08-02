Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – In what may be seen as a blow to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, President William Ruto has picked a team of hardliners to dialogue with the Azimio team.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ruto appointed National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah to lead the Kenya Kwanza team in the talks with Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance team will also comprise Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Governor Cecily Mbarire.

Others are East African Legislative Assembly Member (EALA) Hassan Omar and Bungoma woman representative Catherine Wambilianga.

In the statement, the government side insisted that there will be no discussion on a handshake with the Opposition coalition.

“As agreed, there shall be no discussion of whatever nature on matters handshake or nusu mkate,” reads the statement.

Raila’s Azimio unveiled its negotiation teal that will be led by Kalonzo Musyoka.

Other members of Raila’s team include Minority Party leader Opiyo Wandayi and DAP Party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.