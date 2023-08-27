Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is oozing confidence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Busia yesterday, Gachagua told Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to forget the presidency because the Kenya Kwanza administration will be re-elected in the 2027 general election.

The DP said President William Ruto would easily be re-elected because of his solid track record.

According to Gachagua, Ruto defied the odds to win last year’s presidential election and nothing will deter him from clinching the presidency for a second term.

”I can see that you have some network, if our president defeated Uhuru (retired President Uhuru Kenyatta) who was with the chiefs and police in 2022, do you think he can lose in 2027?

“It will be a walkover,” Gachagua stated.

As a result, Gachagua urged Busia leaders to abandon Raila and rally behind the Kenya Kwanza administration for the benefit of the region.

”The future of this country is in Ruto, the other side is full of darkness,” he added.

The former Mathira Member of Parliament said the region’s top leaders, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, had “seen the light” and that’s the reason they hold plum positions in the current administration.

”We thank Musalia and Wetang’ula for seeing light and crossing over to work with Ruto.

“Now Musalia is the prime minister and Wetang’ula the Speaker of the National Assembly,” he added.

Ruto and Gachagua are in the region for a five-day tour that began yesterday.

