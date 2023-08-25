Friday, August 25, 2023 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has called for a special sitting of the legislators on Tuesday, August 29, to approve the establishment of the National Dialogue Committee.

The notice calling for the special sitting was sent on Friday, August 25, and says the sitting will be held at the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, starting at 9:30 a.m.

According to Kingi, the committee will be tasked with finding a solution to the political standoff between Ruto’s administration and the opposition.

“Notice is given to all Senators that pursuant to Standing Order 33 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader and with the support of the requisite number of Senators, I have appointed Tuesday, the 29th August 2023, as a day for a special sitting of the Senate,” the notice read in part.

The sitting will also see the legislators deliberate on the nomination of Andrew Mukite Musangi for appointment as Chairperson of the Board of the Central Bank of Kenya.

Senate also indicated that after the discussions of Tuesday, August 29, sittings will be adjourned until Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

After the special sitting and the committee is approved by the legislators, a committee will be formed comprising 12 members, six from each side of the political divide.

Once the committee is established, it will be expected to submit a report to the Senate within 60 days of its establishment, which will then be debated and voted on by the Senate.

This comes even as Kingi is among the Kenya Kwanza leaders urging President William Ruto to end the bipartisan talks, saying it is a scheme by Raila to enter into his government through the back door.

The Kenyan DAILY POST