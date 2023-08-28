Monday, August 28, 2023 – President William Ruto has warned private sugar millers that he will not relent in regulating the industry to revive government-owned companies.

Speaking during the interdenominational thanksgiving and prayer service at Uwanja Ndege Grounds in Bungoma County, Ruto said that he will not sit back and watch a few people exploit Kenyans economically.

He singled out Rai (Jaswant Rai) of the Rai Group who has been in the spotlight recently after he was abducted by unknown people on Saturday.

Rai’s family filed a missing persons report at Kilimani Station a day after the incident.

Rai Group controls more than 40 percent of the country’s sugar production and market supplies.

“Msikuwe na wasiwasi niko hapo chonjo kabisa.

“Nitahakikisha hii kitu inakaa chonjo.

“Na wakora wote wako katikati.

“Msikuwe na wasiwasi ati kuna mtu atakuja kutuongelesha kingereza. Sijui mhindi fulani. Sijui nani ni nani.

“Sijui mwingine ananiambia Rai. Rai Nani? Hapana hiyo haiwezekani.”

Ruto wondered why privately owned sugar companies were generating more profit than their public competitors despite the government pumping a lot of money into the latter.

He said the government will deviate from solely running the public sugar mills in the region as the strategy had failed in the past.

“We want a formula that will bring government and private sector together so that Nzoia company can be sustainable and help locals and the government.”

“We cannot run business as government.

“We have tried that before, and it has failed.

“We pump in millions, and it sinks.

“How can private mills be functioning profitably when government-owned is riddled with debt?

“It’s a management issue,” he said.

Jaswant Singh Rai was reported missing on Saturday after he was allegedly kidnapped at Kilimani, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.