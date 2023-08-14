Monday, August 14, 2023 – Renowned jazz musician and preacher, Apostle Joseph Hellon, claims that Esther Arunga’s husband Quincy Timberlake practices witchcraft.

Speaking on the Iko Nini podcast hosted by Mwafreeka, Hellon alleged that when Quincy was arrested by detectives to be questioned over his nationality and taken to the immigration department at Nyayo House’s 7th floor, he mysteriously disappeared.

“Let me tell you a secret about this guy.

“He practices witchcraft. I investigated him as a spiritual man of God and I can confirm to you that he is into witchcraft,” Hellon said.

“When he was arrested by DCI and taken to Nyayo house, he disappeared into thin air and then reappeared.

“He had that capacity,” Hellon added.

Hellon further revealed the reason why Quincy killed his son.

