Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – PSquare singer, Paul Okoye’s former wife, Anita Okoye and their kids attended his show in Detroit, U.S.

The highpoint of the show which took place on Sunday night, August 20, was when their kids Andre, Nathan and Nadia joined their dad and his twin brother, Peter, on stage during their performance.

Anita shared a video of them at the show on her Instagram page this morning with the caption;

‘#Afronation was magical. Not only did my kids watch their dad perform for the first time, but they also joined him in the spotlight.

Seeing their eyes light up beside their Papa and Uncle Papa, crafting memories that I know will be cherished forever… My heart overflows with pride and emotion.

These are the moments they’ll hold close, always. #TimelessMemories #HeartFullOfPride #FamilyTies #FirstsThatLast #FamilyOnStage #HeartstringsPulled #LegendsOnStage #Psquare #OkoyeFamily”

