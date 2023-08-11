Friday, August 11, 2023 – Brazilian superstar, Neymar has reportedly been told that he can leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The former Barcelona forward is one of five players who were informed that they are not needed, during meetings with manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos.

It comes following reports earlier this week that the 31-year-old had told the club’s management of his own desire to leave the club. French publication RMC Sport now claims that Neymar, Marco Verratti, Hugo Ekitike, Juan Bernat, and Renato Sanches were told they are ‘not part of PSG’s project and should find a solution elsewhere’.

Neymar and Verratti have been absent from training for the last two days along with Kylian Mbappe.

They were also not invited to the club’s team photo day. Bernat, Ekitike, Sanches were also not part of the team photo day though a second round of official photos is planned for the end of the transfer window, should any of those players end up staying at the club.

The Brazil international had grown increasingly unhappy at the French giants, with reports suggesting he was determined to seal a return to Barcelona this summer.

Back in May, angry PSG fans gathered outside his Paris home to demand that he leave, prompting the club to release a statement condemning the actions of their supporters.

The incident is said to have influenced Neymar’s decision to leave the club, with the forward reportedly feeling that he is ‘exposed’ in Paris in a way that he never had been during his time at Barcelona.