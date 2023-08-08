Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain coach, Luis Enrique is considering walking away from the club after just a month in the job amid the furore over Kylian Mbappe’s future.

The Spanish coach started the job on July 5 but he is already not happy by the chaos behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes.

According to Mail Online, that mainly concerns the toxic rift between the club and Mbappe as the striker tries to seal a move away, most likely to Real Madrid.

PSG, who omitted Mbappe from their pre-season tour of Japan and banished him to train with the reserves, are desperate to sell him for a fee this summer rather than lose their prize asset for nothing in 12 months.

Sporting director Luis Campos, who was instrumental in Enrique’s appointment, is also reportedly heading for the exit in Paris.

Spanish newspaper, Marca reported that Enrique may walk away as a result, even before the start of the new Ligue 1 season on August 12. PSG open their title defence at home to Lorient.

Marca also suggests Enrique’s right-hand man Rafel Pol is also considering his position as a further disincentive to stay.

The newspaper says Enrique, who has a ‘short trigger’, has already become uncomfortable in the PSG hot seat.

The Parisians have dismissed the rumours, however, as ‘complete nonsense’ and ‘ridiculous’.

PSG hoped that Enrique, 53, could lead the club to glory in the Champions League, having won the competition with Barcelona in 2015.

The coach, who succeeded Christophe Galtier, has a proven track record of delivering trophies following two La Liga title successes at Barcelona.

Mbappe, 24, signed a two-year contract, with the possibility of a third year, to extend his stay at PSG back in 2022, turning down Real Madrid in the process.