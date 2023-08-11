Friday, August 11, 2023 – A Ugandan cleric, Prophet Innocent is trending over the “unique healing” he gave a baby who was brought before him by her mother.
Prophet Innocent “healed” the baby by “bringing” out a yet-to-be-identified object from her body.
The video has drawn up mixed reactions.
Watch below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>