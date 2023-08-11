Friday, August 11, 2023 – A Ugandan cleric, Prophet Innocent is trending over the “unique healing” he gave a baby who was brought before him by her mother.

Prophet Innocent “healed” the baby by “bringing” out a yet-to-be-identified object from her body.

The video has drawn up mixed reactions.

Watch below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleEnd of the road for NJORO, a violent gangster from Dandora as he is killed, a day after raping 3 women with his gang at Dandora dumpsite (PHOTO).
Next articleMy teacher does not know how to knack – Secondary school student laments (VIDEO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply