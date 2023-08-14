Monday, August 14, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora has said President William Ruto has no choice but to offer opposition leader Raila Odinga a favorable political arrangement if he intends to secure re-election in 2027.

Speaking on his podcast on Monday, Manyora said Ruto has come to the realization that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader must be handled with care just like his predecessors did.

Manyora opined that former president Uhuru Kenyatta was not weak to sign up for the handshake with Raila.

“William Ruto has come to the same conclusion Moi came to many years ago that Raila was a man you needed to handle with care.

That Kibaki was not a fool to deal with Raila Odinga in the manner he dealt with that Uhuru Kenyatta was not a weak link to go into the handshake with Raila Odinga,” Manyora said.

The seasoned political analyst further explained that President Ruto has noted that peace and tranquillity must exist for him to govern the country efficiently.

The above, he says, would be achieved by striking a deal with his archrival.

“William Ruto has concluded that you need peace to govern this country, you need to have a deal with Raila Odinga, and in this deal, therefore, William Ruto comes out with the peace he so requires, the tranquillity and ability to govern the country for even more than one term,” he opined.

He also rubbished the bipartisan talks between Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza, branding them a PR stunt because the duo had already struck a deal.

