Saturday, August 19, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has urged Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to stop taking a leading role in the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and opposition.

In a social media post on Friday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said Kalonzo’s current role as the team leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party delegates in the talks was dangerous for his political future.

According to Manyora, the Bomas talks are a trap set by ODM leader, Raila Odinga against the former Vice President.

Manyora suggested that the Wiper leader relinquish his role to the National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, whom he said was at the same level as Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, who is leading the Kenya Kwanza Alliance delegation.

“Kalonzo Musyoka, Run, run. Run away from Bomas, and while outside, look inside, and you will see Raila Odinga delivering you to the slaughterhouse.

Bomas is a trap. Abandon that position to Opiyo Wandayi, who’s at the Kimani Ichung’wah level.

“Thank me later with uki,” Manyora said.

