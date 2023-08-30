Wednesday, August 30, 2023 -Prince Harry “without a doubt” regrets his decision to step away from the Royal Family, a PR expert has claimed.

As the Duke of Sussex continues his life away from royal duties in the US, one expert has said that his life now is “much harder” especially as Harry has seen a sharp decrease in his popularity, both in the UK and the US, since the January release of his memoir, Spare.

Kieran Elsby, a PR expert and Director of Media PR Global, said to Mirror UK: “Without a doubt, Harry will regret leaving the Royal Family.”

“There are indisputable advantages to being part of such a distinguished family, which he will now realise he took for granted.”

He then went on to discuss the “heritage” of the family, adding that the “tradition” that comes from being part of it is something that cannot be matched anywhere else.

He said: “It’s about being part of a legacy that has shaped history.

“He needs to ensure he lands on the right side of history, as historically those who have left, haven’t.”

Elsby said that another way Harry will miss his royal connection is because it is easier to accomplish his goals on a “larger scale” while still being part of it.

Harry has likely found some “challenges” that he most probably didn’t think about before stepping down according to the expert who added that “relentless media scrutiny” of Harry and Meghan will continue.

“The resources and support that come with the title are luxuries that few can experience.

“You can see that funding and security have been a major stumbling block for Harry since left.

“The sense of duty and responsibility that comes with being a royal must have provided a deep sense of purpose.

“Having a role that contributes to the society is fulfilling.” the expert said