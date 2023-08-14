Monday, August 14, 2023 – Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky has fired the heads of military conscription in every region of the country following corruption allegations that may have seen men dodge the draft.

Kyiv has been conscripting Ukrainians for assault battalions as its counter-offensive continues against Russian forces.

Following a meeting with military leaders, President Zelensky posted on social media: ‘We are dismissing all regional military commissars.

‘This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery at a time of war is high treason.’

The decision is a move to clamp down on corruption as part of sweeping reforms requested by the European Union, which Ukraine hopes to join.

‘During the inspection of the territorial recruitment centres, law enforcement agencies exposed cases of corruption,’ the presidency said in a separate statement.

It said Ukraine’s mobilisation was a key area in which inspectors had uncovered instances of foul play. These ‘pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security and undermine confidence in state institutions,’ the statement said.

It added that Ukraine’s security council recommended that the head of the army select replacements with battlefield experience who have been vetted by intelligence services.