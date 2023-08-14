Monday, August 14, 2023 – President Wiliam Ruto stepped out on Sunday donning a stylish blue Kaunda suit and an expensive wristwatch that caught the eyes of many.

The head of state was rocking an exquisite A Lange 1 Moon Phase watch.

The A Lange 1 Moon Phase watch is renowned for its craftsmanship.

Its price range varies from Ksh5 million (USD 36,000) to Ksh12 million (USD 88,500), depending on the specific features and specifications.

The watch comes in three models, Lange 1 Moon Phase in 950 platinum, Lange 1 Moon Phase in 18-carat pink gold, and Lange 1 Moon Phase in 18-carat white gold.

Twitter user Rein Asamoh called out Ruto for displaying an affluent lifestyle despite claiming that he found a dilapidated economy.

Asamoh said the price of Ruto’s stylish watch was enough to build 6 classrooms at Ksh 800,000 each and still remain with Ksh 200,000.

“We found a dilapidated economy is wearing a wristwatch ⌚️ worth Kshs 5,000,000.

“Yes, 5M. That’s enough to build 6 classrooms at Kshs 800,000 and remain with Kshs 200,000,’’ Asamoh wrote.

