Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – It is now emerging that President William Ruto reportedly received a share of the Sh 1.1 billion that parents lost in the well-executed Finland scholarship scandal.

According to popular blogger Karen Wanjiku, Ruto received Ksh 87 million from Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, who is the mastermind of the scandal.

It is alleged that the money was delivered to Ruto at Weston Hotel through his long-serving personal assistant Farouk Kibet.

Most of the money was allegedly used to bribe IEBC technical operation officials during the hotly-contested general election that was marred with bribery allegations.

“So apparently Jackson Mandago sent Ksh 87 million shillings to President William Ruto via Farouk Kibet in cash at Weston Hotel. Most of this cash was used to bribe IEBC tech ops,’’ Karen tweeted.

Mandago has since been arrested by detectives to shed light on the scandal.

Mandago’s arrest comes in the aftermath of President William Ruto’s public ridicule aimed at those associated with the scandal.

The head of state has directed salvos at the culprits, calling for them to pay back the money or face the consequences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.