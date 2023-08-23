Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Premier League star, Raul Jimenez’s home was broken into while his family was inside with his Audi Q8 and Range Rover stolen, it has been revealed.

According to UK police, Patrick Rafferty and his fellow thieves illegally entered Raul Jimenez’s Tettenhall home while he was there with his young children.

The 35-year-old thief targeted Wolverhampton Wanderers all-time top Premier League goal scorer as part of his two-month crime spree which saw him swipe cars worth a total of almost £250,000.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how Rafferty was part of a gang of crooks who often disguised themselves before entering homes during the early hours of the morning.

Victims were often asleep when the thieves scrambled into their Wolverhampton and Willenhall homes in order to pinch keys and flee with cars parked on driveways.

The gang entered the Mexican striker’s home in July last year, stealing two of his cars which were worth a total of £130,000.Items stolen from the 32-year-old’s home included PlayStation controllers, watches, and computers, prosecutor Jonathan Barker said.

The court heard how Rafferty – of no fixed address – has 23 convictions for 58 offences including other burglaries and conspiracy to steal.

Rafferty and Brookes admitted conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal between July 18 and September 16 last year.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Chambers KC said: “You were both part of a criminal gang which was focused on stealing valuable cars by identifying them on driveways and entering the dwelling house in the early hours of the morning, drilling out the locks, wearing disguises.”

Rafferty was jailed for 84 months, while Brookes was locked up for 54 months on Monday, August 21.