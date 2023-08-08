Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – A Premier League footballer has been ‘released under investigation’ over the alleged rape of three women following his arrest last summer. The sportsman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was initially arrested in north London on July 4, 2022, on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

In the following days, a second allegation of rape was made in relation to an incident in 2021, before a third woman came forward in February 2023.

The footballer was interviewed by police under caution over the offence, which is alleged to have taken place in February 2022.

The top-flight star continued playing last season following multiple bail extensions, with the last one being in July. He reported for his bail conditions earlier this week, but has since been informed he no longer has a specific date to report to police going forward.

As a result, the star will begin a second season ‘under investigation’, with the new campaign set to kick off next weekend.

There is no timescale for a decision on this case to be reached.

A statement from the Met Police on August 3 read: ‘On 4 July 2022, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

‘It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July 2022, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

‘While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

‘In February 2023, the man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence alleged to have taken place in Barnet in February 2022. This relates to a third victim and was reported to police in July 2022. No further action will be taken in relation to the alleged offence in June 2021.

‘This has been explained to the complainant who continues to be supported by officers. The man was bailed until August 2023. He was subsequently released under investigation whilst further enquiries are carried out.’