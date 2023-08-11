Friday, August 11, 2023 – Proud mother, Rihanna took to Instagram to share adorable photos of herself breastfeeding her son, RZA, while rocking a black maternity bra from her clothing brand, Savage x Fenty.
The pop star, who is expecting her second child was pictured feeding her one-year-old little boy while lovingly cradling him in her arms.
