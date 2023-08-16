Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – American singer, Ciara took to Instagram to share new photos of her growing baby bump.

The star, who is pregnant with her fourth child shared images of herself rocking a crop top with low-rise jeans that showcased her bare belly.

This will be her third child with husband Russell Wilson, 34, who is a quarterback with the Denver Broncos.

The couple already have son Win, three, and daughter Sienna Princess, six. 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleRapper TORY LANEZ locked in LA County jail amid fear of reprisals as rapper begins 10-year sentence for shooting MEGAN THEE STALLION
Next articleLADY shares a montage of the knock-back transformation she underwent while thinking she will slay when pregnant

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply